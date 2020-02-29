Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:15 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GUGLIUZZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. (LUNARDINI) GUGLIUZZA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. (LUNARDINI) GUGLIUZZA Obituary
GUGLIUZZA MARY E. (LUNARDINI)

Age 95, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, of Whitehall, formerly of Beltzhoover. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Anthony J. "Mr. Tony"; loving mother of Pat (Harry) Bouvy, Barb Sturges, Cathy (Rich) Stephan, Tom (Mary Beth), Jerry (Donna) and the late Anthony "Toby" (survived by Debbie Eber); proud grandma of Harry (Sean), Christine, Pete (Gina), Brian (Katrina), Jenny (Jeff), Jason (Laura), Todd (Becky), Jamie (Bill), Adrienne (Ryan), Josh, and Ian (Shawna), Terry, Jeremy, Brianna and Nathan; great-grandma of 14; great-great-grandma of two; daughter of the late Peter and Bertha Lunardini; sister of Elaine (Bill) Busch, Donald (the late Kim) Lunardini and the late Frances (Nelson) Baccei and Peter (Nancy) Lunardini.  Also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law as well as several nieces and nephews.  Mary was the former owner/operator of Climax Curb Market.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:15.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105 or , The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -