|
|
GUGLIUZZA MARY E. (LUNARDINI)
Age 95, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, of Whitehall, formerly of Beltzhoover. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Anthony J. "Mr. Tony"; loving mother of Pat (Harry) Bouvy, Barb Sturges, Cathy (Rich) Stephan, Tom (Mary Beth), Jerry (Donna) and the late Anthony "Toby" (survived by Debbie Eber); proud grandma of Harry (Sean), Christine, Pete (Gina), Brian (Katrina), Jenny (Jeff), Jason (Laura), Todd (Becky), Jamie (Bill), Adrienne (Ryan), Josh, and Ian (Shawna), Terry, Jeremy, Brianna and Nathan; great-grandma of 14; great-great-grandma of two; daughter of the late Peter and Bertha Lunardini; sister of Elaine (Bill) Busch, Donald (the late Kim) Lunardini and the late Frances (Nelson) Baccei and Peter (Nancy) Lunardini. Also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law as well as several nieces and nephews. Mary was the former owner/operator of Climax Curb Market. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105 or , The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020