LEONARD MARY E. "BETTE" (THOMAS)

Age 92, of Roaring Brook Twp passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton. She was the widow of Morgan F. Leonard and the couple was married for 62 years when he passed away on September 29, 2011. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Mulrow) Thomas. She graduated from St. Rosalia High School in Pittsburgh and was a member of the Church of Saint Eulalia in Roaring Brook Twp. where she volunteered at the parish breakfasts and ran the tricky tray stand at the annual picnic. Bette was a member of the Moscow Women's Club and of the PTA at the North Pocono School District. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. Bette is survived by her sons: William Leonard and his wife Ellen of Erie, Joseph Leonard of Roaring Brook Twp and his companion Sharon Delucy and Sean Leonard and his wife Tonya of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren: Jessica Leonard of Pittsburgh, Megan Lewis and her husband Dale of Spring Brook Twp., Dawn Dempsey of Scranton, Corrine Dempsey of Covington Twp., Natasha Schiemer and her husband Mark of Pittsburgh, Jason Gurnari and his wife Heather of Louisville; her great grandchildren:Andrew Gruden, Logan and Grayson Chabal, Isaac Schiemer, Joshua Gurnari, James Lewis, and Blake Morgan Lewis, the apple of her eye. In addition to her husband Morgan, Bette was preceded in death by her sons: Robert "Bobby", Jeffrey and Patrick and her daughter in law: Mary Lou Leonard. Bette's family would like to thank Dr. McKenna and the staff of Mountain View Care Center for the loving care and compassion afforded to her during her time at the care center. The funeral will be held on Monday, June 24 at 10:30 am from BRIAN ARTHUR STRAUCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by Monsignor John W. Jordan at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of Saint Eulalia, 214 Blue Shutters Road in Roaring Brook Twp. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Viewing will be held on Sunday, June 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cancer Caring Center, 4117 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. To share your fondest memories of Bette, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.