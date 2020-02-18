|
MAHONEY MARY E. (SCHULTIS)
Of Brookline, age 93, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis M.; Mary leaves behind her devoted son, Michael K. Mahoney; sister of Kenneth, Richard, and the late Mark Schultis; daughter of the late Marcus and Agnes Schultis. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Thursday 9-10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020