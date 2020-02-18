Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Interment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. (SCHULTIS) MAHONEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. (SCHULTIS) MAHONEY Obituary
MAHONEY MARY E. (SCHULTIS)

Of Brookline, age 93, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis M.; Mary leaves behind her devoted son, Michael K. Mahoney; sister of Kenneth, Richard, and the late Mark Schultis; daughter of the late Marcus and Agnes Schultis. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Thursday 9-10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -