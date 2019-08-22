Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
MARY E. McBRIDE Obituary
McBRIDE MARY E.

Age 72, of Beechview, after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, beloved wife and best friend of Daniel McBride; sister of Frederic (the late JoAnn) Jones, Richard (the late Nikki) Jones and Judith (James) Willison. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. and Virginia Jones. Mary graduated from Dormont High School and CCAC. She was a longtime employee of the Mt. Lebanon Parking Authority and Municipality. Mary loved her niece and nephews, reading, rescue cats, camping and social media. She was witty and insightful, laughing readily. Friends will be received Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library where a funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233. 


www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
