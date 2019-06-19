Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY NOWACKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. NOWACKI


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY E. NOWACKI Obituary
NOWACKI MARY E.

Age 99, passed away on June 15, 2019. Born in Daisytown, PA, on December 5, 1919. Beloved daughter to the late Joseph and Mary Rayman. Loving wife to Walter Nowacki who passed in 1999. Caring mother to Jacqueline Ruskauff and the late Kathleen McCarter. Proud grandmother to four and great-grandmother to two. Preceded in death by her siblings, Stephen Rayman, Stanley Rayman, Helen Spotts and Joseph Rayman. Friends will be received on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now