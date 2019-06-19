|
NOWACKI MARY E.
Age 99, passed away on June 15, 2019. Born in Daisytown, PA, on December 5, 1919. Beloved daughter to the late Joseph and Mary Rayman. Loving wife to Walter Nowacki who passed in 1999. Caring mother to Jacqueline Ruskauff and the late Kathleen McCarter. Proud grandmother to four and great-grandmother to two. Preceded in death by her siblings, Stephen Rayman, Stanley Rayman, Helen Spotts and Joseph Rayman. Friends will be received on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019