More Obituaries for MARY PALAMONE
MARY E. (BARTOS) PALAMONE

MARY E. (BARTOS) PALAMONE Obituary
PALAMONE MARY E. (BARTOS)

Age 91, of Monroeville, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Palamone; loving mother of Christine M. Palamone and Janet L. Palamone; sister of Agnes Pelcher, and the late Helen LaGorga, Albert and John Bartos; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from Etna High School and had worked at Abbott Laboratories as a secretary for several years. She was an active member of the Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters of America: Court St Rene (Senior and Junior), and volunteered at North American Martyrs School as a librarian assistant and had participated in many other volunteer activities. Mary loved handmade crafts and was always learning new skills at the Homemakers Association. She took this love for creative handcrafts and displayed her works at many craft shows in the local Pittsburgh areas. Mary and her late husband Lou were excellent dancers. They would enjoy Ballroom at dance halls and Polka parties throughout the year. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at North American Martyrs Church with Father Richard Thompson as celebrant. Interment following in St. Joseph Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
