POCKL MARY E. (MATUS)
Age 95, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, formerly of Carrick and Carnegie. Wife of the late Edgar Pockl; sister of John Matus, Anna Mae Quinque, James, Thomas, and the late Sylvester and Charles Matus. No visitations. Please meet in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial. Mary was a longtime member, past Vice-President, and President of the Legion of Mary. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019