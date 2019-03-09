SARDELLO PETRUCCI MARY E. (FALBO)

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Mary E. Petrucci Sardello of Masonic Village at Sewickley, formerly of Moon Township and Coraopolis, passed away surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Frank G. Petrucci; also the wife of the late Ray O. Sardello by second marriage; she was preceded in death by her parents, August and Antionette Falbo; her son-in-law Glen G. Guth; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Jay Falbo, Frank and Lucia Falbo, and Jim and Doris Falbo; and her niece, Nicole Marie Falbo; she is survived by her daughter, Antoinette M. Petrucci; step-grandchildren, Lorraine J. Guth and her husband Alphonse Borowski, and Richard Guth; also survived by three great grandchildren, Alex, Adriana Guth-Borowski, Karleigh Guth; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a devout member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Coraopolis. She was a member of Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and was a Felician Associate. Mary was a graduate of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School. She retired from Allegheny Intermediate Unit (Western Hills School) in 1991 after 27 years. She was so proud of everything Pittsburgh (especially the sports teams), proud to be from Coraopolis and very proud of her family. She was such a loving, caring and thoughtful lady who always made time for everyone. Family and friends are welcomed at the ANTHONY J. SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Avenue, Coraopolis, PA on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Please meet at the Funeral Home at 9:30. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Pittsburgh Foundation, Nicole Marie Falbo Memorial Scholarship Fund; 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Coraopolis.