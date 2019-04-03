SHARO MARY E.

Age 83, of Bethel Park, passed away on April 1, 2019. Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth A. Sharo; son, David C. (Sarah) Sharo; two grandsons, Braydon R. Leakey, Connor D. Sharo; granddaughter, Brienne J. Sharo; as well as niece, Patty Cook and her loving family. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert K. Sharo. Mary was a lifelong member of the Baldwin Community UMC and enjoyed playing tennis and swimming with her friends and family. She loved traveling and music. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lord's Pantry c/o Baldwin Community UMC. Condolences may be left at:

