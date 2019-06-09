|
WELLER MARY (PAUL) EDLEMAN
Age 92, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Ross Twp. on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clair 0. Weller and the late Jack S. Edleman; loving mother of Patricia Abadie and John David Edleman (Maddy); dear grandmother of Julianne Oberg (Steve), Christine Cristallino (Dan), Nicholas Edleman (Crystal), James Edleman, Pamela Fleischer (Patrick), and Kaitlin Edleman; great-grandmother of Chloe, Logan, Allison, Mia, Adam, Emily, Maeve, and Quinn; sister of the late, Edgar Paul and the late, Jessica and Sheila; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary was a former longtime parishioner at St. Athanasius Church in West View. NO VISITATION. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Rd. Cranberry Township, Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019