King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Church
3937 Kirk Avenue
Allison Park, PA
View Map
MARY EILEEN (CAHILL) BATES


1954 - 2019
MARY EILEEN (CAHILL) BATES Obituary
BATES MARY EILEEN (CAHILL)

Age 90, of McCandless Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Eileen was born April 26, 1929 in Pittsburgh and married to John W. Bates, Jr. since August 12, 1954. She earned her B.S. at Mt. Mercy (Carlow) College and her Master's degree from University of Pittsburgh. Eileen taught at the City of Pittsburgh Schools for five years and then taught fifth grade at Poff Elementary School in Hampton School District for 33 years, retiring in 1995. Eileen was an active member of St. Ursula Church and especially involved with the Parish festival. She is survived by her husband, John W. Bates, Jr.; son, John William "Bill" Bates; daughter, Marianne (Joseph) T. Laity; grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Lauren and Kevin Qoyawayma; two sisters, Elizabeth (Ron) Shannon and Eleanor (Leo) Cox. She was preceded in death her parents, John W. and Agnes (Laffey) Cahill and by her brother, Jack Cahill. Eileen's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at St. Ursula Church, 3937 Kirk Avenue in Allison Park. She will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
