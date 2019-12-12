|
DEPACE MARY ELIZABETH (GARITI)
Age 91, lived an extraordinary life and died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 surrounded by her seven children. Born on April 15, 1928, and raised in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Mary graduated from Sewickley Valley Hospital School of Nursing in June of 1949. In June of 1950, she married Joseph R. Depace. They began raising their family together in Sewickley where Leonard, Joseph and Daniel were born. They crossed the river to Coraopolis where the family grew with the births of Diane, Lisa, Maria and Robert. Mary continued raising her family there following the death of her husband at age 49 in 1976. Also, known as Ma, Mum, Mama D and Nunnie, her innate and insightful ability to connect and share with most everyone she met, endeared her to, and enabled all, to benefit from her understanding, wisdom and support. She educated, and supported each of her family members in their chosen endeavors. From class president to neighborhood nurse, airport nurse, neighbor, friend, aunt, sister, beloved mother and grandmother, Mary was a dedicated and perpetual student of life, sharing what she learned. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Maria Ferrigno Gariti; her brothers, Leonard, Joseph, Anthony, George, John, Samuel; and her sisters, Anna (Vescio), Sara (Maca), Elizabeth. She is survived by two brothers, James and Michael. Her legacy includes her seven children and their loving spouses, Leonard Joseph, Joseph Lawrence (Susan Krin), Daniel Joseph (Lisa Abbaticola), Diane Gariti (Ying Cheung Yee), Lisa (Michael Schipani), Maria Teresa (Charles J. Castracane, Sr.), and Robert Joseph; thirteen grandchildren, Danielle Depace McDermott, Daniel Vito Depace, Angelo Joseph Depace, Mary Jo McDowell (Curtis McDowell), Drew Elizabeth Yee (Kassim Lovett), Sally Mei Yee, Erik Joseph Schipani, Jack Brigham Leander (Schipani) (Amanda Sindledecker), Emily Rebecca Leander (Schipani), Mikaela Schipani (Cliff Burgess), Marina Grace Schipani, Charles Joseph Castracane, Jr. (Stefanie Gilliam), and Robert Topa; and eleven great-grandchildren, Michael McDermott, Diona Smith, Nicolus Mack, Averie Hudson, Lauren Herder, Cameron McDowell, Theodore McDowell, Elle Whoolery, Layla Leander, Serena Leander, and Annabelle Castracane. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Andrew RCC, 9950 NW 29th Street, Coral Springs, FL 33065. Her ashes will be returned to Resurrection Cemetery in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania following a Funeral Mass at St. James RCC in Sewickley, Pennsylvania in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that donations be made by check or online at www.standrewparish.org for the benefit of Saint Andrew Catholic School lunch and technology program.