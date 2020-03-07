DIXON MARY ELIZABETH

Peacefully at her Ingram home, with her family and pastor by her side, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Mary Elizabeth, age 87. She was serenaded into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. She fought a hard battle with cancer and, along the way, gained new insight into her faith. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Shaffer Clark Barnes, her father Jack Clark, devoted husband, Francis J. Dixon, Jr. and a stillborn baby boy. Survived by her loving children, Thomas (Patty) and Karen Dixon. Also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the many who called her Mamie, Mom, Gram and Momma D and Momma Bear. She was a 1950 graduate of Robinson High, and a longtime volunteer at the Willows. She had a servants heart and was a current member of the AARP, Ingram Historical Society, Ingram Civic Club, Crafton Ladies Day Out, Ingram Ambulance (Mom), most especially she enjoyed her afternoons with several card clubs. Mary Elizabeth was a former church Deacon. She was the self-proclaimed "sunshine lady", spending her free time at home praying for and making sure those with need, and everybody she knew was aware of the her love and concern with phone calls, cards and letters. She had a deep personal peaceful relationship with God and demonstrated that self-effacing faith everyday. She also had a quick wit and frank direct messages for those she loved and with whom she had counsel. A "straight shooter" if there ever was one alive. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no viewing. Going Home Celebration Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the United Presbyterian Church in Ingram, 30 West Prospect Ave., Ingram (Pittsburgh, PA 15205). If desired, memorial donations can be made to the church youth program at the United Presbyterian Church in Ingram. Per her wishes, inurnment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton.

