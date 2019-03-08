Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELIZABETH HALL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY ELIZABETH HALL Obituary
HALL MARY ELIZABETH

Age 88, of Pittsburgh, but originally from New Jersey, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019; beloved mother of John Edward Hall, Daniel Joseph (Hilary) Hall, Rebecca Mary (James) Finney, and Vicki Teresa (Timothy) Martin; dear grandmother of Zachary and Cory Martin; Lilah, Jasper and Orson Hall; sister of the late Charles Beecroft, and Edward Schleif. Mary started as a registered nurse in the US Army and worked as a nurse with Allegheny County and other hospitals. She enjoyed traveling, teaching english to immigrants, cooking and painting. Friends welcome Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE., 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Township 15220, where a military service will be Monday at 11 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now