|
|
HALL MARY ELIZABETH
Age 88, of Pittsburgh, but originally from New Jersey, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019; beloved mother of John Edward Hall, Daniel Joseph (Hilary) Hall, Rebecca Mary (James) Finney, and Vicki Teresa (Timothy) Martin; dear grandmother of Zachary and Cory Martin; Lilah, Jasper and Orson Hall; sister of the late Charles Beecroft, and Edward Schleif. Mary started as a registered nurse in the US Army and worked as a nurse with Allegheny County and other hospitals. She enjoyed traveling, teaching english to immigrants, cooking and painting. Friends welcome Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE., 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Township 15220, where a military service will be Monday at 11 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019