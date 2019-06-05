|
|
HOEY MARY ELIZABETH
On Sun., June 2, 2019, age 95, of Forward Twp. Beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Hoey; mother of Cathy (Terry) Schreiber, Charles Hoey and David (Marlene) Hoey; grandmother of Lisa, Jennifer (Tim) and Michael (Jess); great-grandmother of Brandon, Amber, Emily, Ethan, Mackenzie and Zachary; also nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Fri., June 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6 until the service at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Western PA, 501 Martindale Street, Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019