Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HOEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELIZABETH HOEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY ELIZABETH HOEY Obituary
HOEY MARY ELIZABETH

On Sun., June 2, 2019, age 95, of Forward Twp. Beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Hoey; mother of Cathy (Terry) Schreiber, Charles Hoey and David (Marlene) Hoey; grandmother of Lisa, Jennifer (Tim) and Michael (Jess); great-grandmother of Brandon, Amber, Emily, Ethan, Mackenzie and Zachary; also nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Fri., June 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6 until the service at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Western PA, 501 Martindale Street, Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now