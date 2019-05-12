Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KILKENNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELIZABETH KILKENNY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY ELIZABETH KILKENNY Obituary
KILKENNY MARY ELIZABETH

Peacefully, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, age 87, of Regent Square. Liz was born April 12, 1932 at Memorial Hospital in Orange, NJ, the daughter of Austin Edwin Kilkenny (9/23/1896 - 7/20/1932) and Nathalie Thompson Kilkenny (11/28/1894 - 9/10/1982). She grew up in Chatham, NJ, and graduated with a BA from Fairleigh Dickenson College. She had a long and distinguished career as an executive in corporate public relations with Westinghouse, and traveled extensively for both work and pleasure. She spent a year in Copenhagen, and her favorite responsibility was overseeing Westinghouse's Science Talent Search (STS)–the oldest and most prestigious science contest for high school seniors. Liz retired from Westinghouse in 1993 after 32 years with the company. In retirement, she was an active golfer and one of the first female members of the Edgewood Country Club. She loved to read, garden, golf, watch football and drink the occasional beer. She was a strong supporter of Pittsburgh's arts community, frequently attending The Frick House and gardens, and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. "Aunt Liz" will be sadly missed by many loving relatives and friends. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Tuesday 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Private interment in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
Download Now