KILKENNY MARY ELIZABETH

Peacefully, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, age 87, of Regent Square. Liz was born April 12, 1932 at Memorial Hospital in Orange, NJ, the daughter of Austin Edwin Kilkenny (9/23/1896 - 7/20/1932) and Nathalie Thompson Kilkenny (11/28/1894 - 9/10/1982). She grew up in Chatham, NJ, and graduated with a BA from Fairleigh Dickenson College. She had a long and distinguished career as an executive in corporate public relations with Westinghouse, and traveled extensively for both work and pleasure. She spent a year in Copenhagen, and her favorite responsibility was overseeing Westinghouse's Science Talent Search (STS)–the oldest and most prestigious science contest for high school seniors. Liz retired from Westinghouse in 1993 after 32 years with the company. In retirement, she was an active golfer and one of the first female members of the Edgewood Country Club. She loved to read, garden, golf, watch football and drink the occasional beer. She was a strong supporter of Pittsburgh's arts community, frequently attending The Frick House and gardens, and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. "Aunt Liz" will be sadly missed by many loving relatives and friends. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Tuesday 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Private interment in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.