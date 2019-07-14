MACIOCE MARY ELIZABETH (GRICE)

Of Penn Hills, unexpectedly, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Wife of James "Zoa" Sedlak; mother of Alanna (Richard) Caffas, and Adam (April) Macioce; grandmother of Camille and Celia Caffas; sister of Linda (Grice) and James Calgaro, Tammy (Grice) and Ralph Capozzoli and the late Robert Charles Grice; daughter of the late Charles and Cecelia Grice; aunt of Christa (Dan) Kirk, Sunny Calgaro, Matthew Grice, Dino Capozzoli, and Maeve Kirk. She will be dearly missed by her dear pets, Lexi and Millie. After earning her Associates Degree in Court Reporting, Mary worked for many years with Maxine Jacoby and Associates. She was currently employed with the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System where she went above and beyond for the veterans she worked with; serving them with devotion and compassion. A beautifully polished woman, Mary was known for her excellent fashion sense, unique style, and lovely collection of antique jewelry. She loved gardening and will be fondly remembered by her many friends and adoring family. Friends received Tuesday 2:00-7:00 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.