MARTIN MARY ELIZABETH (ALAMOVICH)
Of Mt. Lebanon, returned to her heavenly home on Monday, February 17, 2020, at age 89. Mary was born to Frank and Catherine Alamovich on September 8, 1930, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, the seventh of eight siblings. Mary met her loving husband of nearly 67 years, Jim, in 1950 in Crafton, Pennsylvania. They married on June 6, 1953, and went on to have four children, Nancy (Alan) Bedell, Dan (Jenny), John (Kelly), and Bill (Shelley) Martin. A resident of Mt. Lebanon since 1956, Mary was a parishioner and active member of St. Bernard Parish, and more recently of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, attending Mass at St. Anne Church with Jim whenever possible. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Mary held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Mary is survived by her husband and children; her beloved grandchildren, Megan (Mark) Criswell, Andrew (Marisa Baptiste) Bedell, Aaron (Katie Love) Martin, Courtney (Mike) Averbach, Alexis (Stephen) Copson, and Spencer and Nolan Martin; four cherished great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Mason, and Matthew Criswell, and Dylan Copson; one great-grandchild on the way, Baby Girl Martin; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings. Visitation will be private. Friends and family are welcome to attend a funeral Mass which will be held at St. Anne Church at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22nd. Mary's family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Baptist Homes, who cared for her so lovingly during the final months of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baptist Homes or St. Paul of the Cross Parish.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020