MILEWSKI MARY ELIZABETH "BETTY"
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Mary Elizabeth "Betty", age 90, of Crafton Heights. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Milewski; and loving mother of Nancy A. (Ken Heasley) Hines and the late Robert M. Milewski; dear grandmother of Tony (Marcy) Hines and Cindy (Patrick) Westerlund; and great-grandmother of Allison Hines; sister of Louis Walters. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pgh., PA 15222. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019