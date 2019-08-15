Home

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
MARY ELIZABETH "BETTY" MILEWSKI


1928 - 2019
MARY ELIZABETH "BETTY" MILEWSKI Obituary
MILEWSKI MARY ELIZABETH "BETTY"

On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Mary Elizabeth "Betty", age 90, of Crafton Heights. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Milewski; and loving mother of Nancy A. (Ken Heasley) Hines and the late Robert M. Milewski; dear grandmother of Tony (Marcy) Hines and Cindy (Patrick) Westerlund; and great-grandmother of Allison Hines; sister of Louis Walters. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pgh., PA 15222. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
