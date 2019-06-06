MILLER MARY ELIZABETH (HIGGINS)

Age 97, of Ohio Township, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" L. Miller, Sr.; loving mother of Barbara Shepherd, Marybeth Miller, Lois (Zeke) Bartolone, and Robert "Bob" L. Miller, Jr. (Jeanne); grandmother of Megan Shepherd, Jake Bartolone, Robyn Shepherd (Alex Drolet), Ben Bartolone (Ginny), JJ Shepherd, Sam Bartolone (Ali), Courtney Miller (Mike Puccio), and Kelly Miller; great-grandmother of Zeke Bartolone, Zara Bartolone, Charlotte Drolet, Kirby Bartolone and Johnny Drolet. Mary grew up in the Morningside section of Pittsburgh. She was the fourth of seven children and is survived by her youngest sister, Audrey Schlegel. She married Bob in August of 1945. His job took them to Minnesota and New Jersey and finally back to Pittsburgh, where they lived in West View. They enjoyed time with family and friends at their summer house in Conneaut Lake, PA. After retirement they moved to West Palm Beach, FL. No visitation. Mass will be held at Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to , 600 River Ave., Ste. 900, Pgh., PA 15212.