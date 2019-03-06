Home

MARY ELIZABETH (KLEMSTINE) MOORE

MOORE MARY ELIZABETH (KLEMSTINE)

Age 93 of Oakmont, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Daniel L. Moore; loving mother of Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" (Carl) Mauro, David (Martha) Moore, Richard (Mary Raivel) Moore, Joe Moore, and the late Daniel Moore, Thomas Moore, and Barbara Biddle; mother-in-law of Craig Biddle; grandmother of Rachel Moore, Bryce Mauro, Hannah Moore, and Brenna Mauro. She was preceded in death by four Sisters and five Brothers. Mrs. Moore was an animal lover, especially cats, enjoyed bowling and volunteering at Oakmont Nursing Center. She was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church and delivered meals on wheels. Friends and relatives will be received at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Homeless Cat Management Team Incorporated, P.O. Box 100203, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233; www.homelesscat.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
