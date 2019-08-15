|
WEBER MARY ELIZABETH "MISSY"
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Mary Elizabeth "Missy" Weber. She was born on March 1, 1942, in Washington, DC, the daughter of Mary Kiely Weber and William Arthur Weber. She and her family moved to Pittsburgh in 1956. Missy was a longtime resident of Chatham Village in Mt. Washington. As a former member of the Religious Sisters of Mercy, Missy graduated from Mount Mercy College in 1965, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and then worked at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh and Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In 1970, she returned to Pittsburgh where she worked for several years in Nursing Administration at Allegheny General Hospital followed by a long career in psychiatric nursing at St Francis Hospital and, after its closing, at St Clair Hospital. She retired in 2013, after 48 years of caring for others. Missy was a devoted friend, aunt and sister. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen W. Montgomery and her husband, Richard C. Montgomery, of Pittsburgh; her brother William A. Weber, Jr. and his partner, Deborah A. Wagner, of Denver, Colorado; her niece, Mary W. Montgomery and her wife, Jessie M. Brain of Boston, Massachusetts and their 11-month-old daughter, Cora Brain Montgomery, whom Missy adored. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Saturday, August 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Paul Cathedral 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019