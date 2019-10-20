|
WELCH MARY ELIZABETH "BETTY"
A longtime resident of Scott Township and originally from Dormont on Saturday evening, October 12, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving children, Ann David, William Welch, Robert Welch, Mary Satterfield (Bob), Michael Welch, Jeanne Sopher (Steven) and Suzanne Janitor (John). Betty was the wife of the late James J. Welch; daughter of the late Charles A. and Edith A. Englert; sister of the late Helen M. Shields (Bill) and Charles A. Englert, Jr. (survived by Judy). She leaves behind her adored grandchildren, Suzanne and Christine David (fiancé Alberto Trujillo) and Stephanie, Andrew (friend Sarah Rice) and Patrick Welch (fiancée Hollie Amato), Ted Sopher and many nieces and nephews. Betty was devoted to her Catholic faith, family and home. Visitations and the Mass of Christian Burial took place on October 15th and 16th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019