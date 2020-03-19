Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
MARY ELLEN (FLANAGAN) ANDREJCHAK


1930 - 2020
Age 89, of Elizabeth, on March 14, 2020, in Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Born on August 15, 1930 in Van Buren, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Dean and Leota (Hartman) Flanagan. She was a homemaker and former employee of Bettis Atomic Plant. She was the wife of the late George B. Andrejchak for 58 years; mother of Thomas Andrejchak of Arcadia, Ohio, Donna (Dennis) Welsh of Greenville, Maine; grandmother of twins Merry (Chad) Cyktor and Roxanne (Lance) Lewis, and Erin Welsh; great-grandmother of Jaxson Lewis and Claire Cyktor; sister of the late Donald Flanagan (surviving spouse Mary Lou of Findlay, Ohio). There is no visitation or service. Burial will be private in Van Buren, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
