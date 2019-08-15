Home

More Obituaries for MARY BODNAR
MARY ELLEN (CASEY) BODNAR

MARY ELLEN (CASEY) BODNAR Obituary
BODNAR MARY ELLEN (CASEY)

Age 66, of Plum, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 35 years to Stephen A. Bodnar; mother of Jean Rene (Kevin) Katona, Melonie (Dale) Fatchet, Stephen D. (Casey) Bodnar, and David (Laura) Bodnar; grandmother of Olivia, Hannah, Zachary, Claire, Mathias, Stephen, Brenna, Brooklyn, and Selena; sister of Donald (the late Darlene), Michael (Ruth), Kevin (Elaine) and the late Timothy Casey; sister-in-law of Carol Casey; also survived by many nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Donald and Julia Casey. Mary Ellen graduated from Mercy School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse. Over the years she worked as a home health care nurse and also a substitute nurse and crossing guard in the Plum Boro School District. Friends received Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
