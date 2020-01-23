|
DICKINSON MARY ELLEN
Age 75, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Mary Ellen will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, Dale Dickinson; her children, Mark (Melissa), Howard (Tiffaney), Christine and Matthew; her sister, Noreen; brothers, Pat and Larry; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family. Mary Ellen was a registered nurse who had a gift for serving others. She danced a mean Irish jig and was a kind and thoughtful friend to all. A celebration of Mary Ellen's life will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels Southwest PA, where she was a volunteer, or to the . www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020