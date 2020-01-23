Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
More Obituaries for MARY DICKINSON
MARY ELLEN DICKINSON

MARY ELLEN DICKINSON Obituary
DICKINSON MARY ELLEN

Age 75, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Mary Ellen will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, Dale Dickinson; her children, Mark (Melissa), Howard (Tiffaney), Christine and Matthew; her sister, Noreen; brothers, Pat and Larry; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family. Mary Ellen was a registered nurse who had a gift for serving others. She danced a mean Irish jig and was a kind and thoughtful friend to all. A celebration of Mary Ellen's life will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels Southwest PA, where she was a volunteer, or to the . www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
