FORCUCCI MARY ELLEN (FLACK)
Age 73, passed away after a battle with lung disease on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of Joseph Forcucci for 52 years; daughter of the late Michael and Mary Brincko Flack; sister of Betty Seybold and Jane Fontaine (Didier); loving aunt to James (Mariann), Laura, Monique, Daniele (Tom), Jody and Tony; the greatest of great-aunts to Jake, Michael, Ann Marie, Jack and Henry. Aunt Mimi, as she was affectionately called by her nieces and nephews, may not have had any children of her own, but she was known as the fun aunt and the one that could be counted on for a trip to Kennywood Park every summer. She enjoyed vacationing throughout her life and her camp at Slippery Rock. The pure joys throughout her life were her German Shepherds: Franco, Stormie, Simba and Gigolo. They were waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge and there was complete pandemonium as to which one would be the first to greet her. While her family is sad on Earth, we get comfort in knowing that there is much tail wagging, slurpy dog kisses, long walks and jumping for joy in Heaven today. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020