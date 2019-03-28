GATTO MARY ELLEN (LOVETT)

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, after a glorious life and surrounded by her family, Mary Ellen Gatto (nee Lovett) gracefully passed at the age of 102. Mary, known by most as "Gram" or "Gramma", was the heart and soul of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Victor P. Gatto and her eldest daughter Betty Jane Dunham (Donald); her life is celebrated by her children, James V. Gatto (Deborah), Mary Beswick (Thomas), and JoAnn Galasso (Robert); loving grandmother of Jeffrey Moffatt, Melissa Bartizal (Ken), Tracy Fox (Todd), Mary Ellen Dunham (Debbie), Melanie Ritter (David), Stephen Strohm (Jennifer), Patrick Beswick (Kevin), Katie Mills, Christopher Gatto (Jessica), and Jamie Gatto; great-grandmother of Lucas Fox (Tim), Sadie Fox, Mackenzie Strohm, and Madison Strohm; beloved sister of Dolores Varuola and the late Jean Homitz; and brothers Jack, Tom, and Billy Lovett; loving aunt of Theresa Barone; and dearest friend of Sheila McGlaughlin; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews for whom she had great love. Friends are welcome at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Avenue, Wilmerding on Friday from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Parish. Mary will be laid to rest in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin, PA. Her greatest gift was that she knew how to love and accept everyone unconditionally. She had a zeal for life and most enjoyed celebrating with family around the table. She was the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. "If you make one good friend in life, you've been successful." – Mary Ellen Gatto