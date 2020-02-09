|
GAUGHAN MARY ELLEN
Mary Ellen "Meg" Gaughan, age 63, Suddenly on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Daughter of the late Michael P. and Clara (Newcamp) Gaughan; sister of Kenneth (Barbara) Gaughan and the late Dennis (living Mary) Gaughan; aunt of Kelly Gaughan and Kaitlin (Vince) Edwards; dear friend of Terri Martin. No Visitation. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020