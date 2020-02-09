Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARY ELLEN GAUGHAN

MARY ELLEN GAUGHAN Obituary
GAUGHAN MARY ELLEN

Mary Ellen "Meg" Gaughan, age 63, Suddenly on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Daughter of the late Michael P. and Clara (Newcamp) Gaughan; sister of Kenneth (Barbara) Gaughan and the late Dennis (living Mary) Gaughan; aunt of Kelly Gaughan and Kaitlin (Vince) Edwards; dear friend of Terri Martin. No Visitation. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
