GILDROY MARY ELLEN
Age 78, of Squirrel Hill and Swissvale. Passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Mary Gildroy; sister of John A. Gildroy, Jr. Mary Ellen served many generations of people while being a librarian for 48 years at the Carnegie Library in Oakland. She was also a dedicated and generous friend to all animals. Friends received Friday only, from 3-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Word of God Parish, St. Anselm Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 24, 2019