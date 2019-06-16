Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
MARY ELLEN (TROIANO) GOGA

GOGA MARY ELLEN (TROIANO)

Mary Ellen, 72 of Plum, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald "Gerry" Goga; daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Canavan) Troiano; sister of the late Susan Heiber; aunt of Matthew (Jenny) Goga, Kurt Goga, Pamela (Mark) Schnurer, Stacie (Brian) Starzynski, Gregg (Sara) Goga and Gary Goga; also great-nieces and nephew survive. Mary Ellen was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School with Honors in 1964, then met her husband Gerry at Duquesne University in 1968, also graduating with honors. She retired from Fox Chapel School district as a third grade teacher. Mary Ellen and her husband Gerry traveled and loved to plan cruises after their retirement. They were season ticket holders for many years, never missing a chance to root for the Steelers. Friends and family are invited to a Chapel Blessing Committal Service at the Verona Cemetery in Oakmont on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.  Family suggests memorials to .  Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
