|
|
HART MARY ELLEN (CARLSON)
Age 86, of Dormont, peacefully, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Mother of Gregory (Lori) and Douglas (Heather) Hart; grandmother "Grammy" of Brittany, Eric, Mitchell, Nathan and Cullin; great-grandmother of Cole; sister of Carol (John) Robert and the late Anna Caruso; also survived by her close circle of girlfriends. Mary Ellen enjoyed traveling the world and volunteering at the Benedum Center after retiring. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019