Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Entombment
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery (Mausoleum)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HURLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELLEN (PASS) HURLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ELLEN (PASS) HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY MARY ELLEN (PASS)

Age 88, on Aug. 4, 2019, of Scott Twp., formerly of Braddock Hills. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late James Edward Hurley (1926-2006); devoted mother of James (Lucy), Mary Anne (Allen) Brandt, Kathleen (Jon), Elizabeth and William; loved grandmother of Sarah, Jonathan, Jennifer, James and Joseph; and great-grandmother to Maggie (daughter of the late Andrew Beuter). Raised in Swissvale, daughter of the late William Pass and Winifred Shearer Pass; sister of William Pass (the late Marcia Pass); sister of the late Patricia Pass McGowan (the late James McGowan) and sister-in-law of the late Hazel Hurley Boyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Known for being a devoted wife and loving mother, Mary was a good, kind and caring person who was adored by her family and will be sadly missed by all. Friends received Wed., Aug. 7, 2019, noon to 8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass Thurs., Aug. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. in S.S. Simon & Jude Church. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to: www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now