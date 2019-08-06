|
HURLEY MARY ELLEN (PASS)
Age 88, on Aug. 4, 2019, of Scott Twp., formerly of Braddock Hills. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late James Edward Hurley (1926-2006); devoted mother of James (Lucy), Mary Anne (Allen) Brandt, Kathleen (Jon), Elizabeth and William; loved grandmother of Sarah, Jonathan, Jennifer, James and Joseph; and great-grandmother to Maggie (daughter of the late Andrew Beuter). Raised in Swissvale, daughter of the late William Pass and Winifred Shearer Pass; sister of William Pass (the late Marcia Pass); sister of the late Patricia Pass McGowan (the late James McGowan) and sister-in-law of the late Hazel Hurley Boyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Known for being a devoted wife and loving mother, Mary was a good, kind and caring person who was adored by her family and will be sadly missed by all. Friends received Wed., Aug. 7, 2019, noon to 8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass Thurs., Aug. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. in S.S. Simon & Jude Church. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to: www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019