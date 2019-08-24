|
|
PALLATINO MARY ELLEN
Unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019, age 68, of Point Breeze. Beloved daughter of Sarah E. and the late William Pallatino; sister of Michael Pallatino (Denise), Jeffrey Pallatino (Sonya), Mark Pallatino (DeeAnna), and the late William "Dan" Pallatino; aunt of Chelsea and Danny Pallatino and Ellie and Adam Hansen; sister-in-law of Gina Pallatino. Mary Ellen or "Mimi" as her family called her, lived a full life. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and the University of Pittsburgh. Later, she went on to study Arabic where she learned to read and write the language. Besides the love she had for all of her cats and dogs and the many animal rescue organizations she contributed to, her other passion was anything to do with books, where she enjoyed a long career managing the Squirrel Hill bookstore. Later, she went on to work for the IRS until her retirement. Her retirement years were consumed with taking care of her elderly mother whom she adored and took such good care of. Mimi will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a kind heart. Funeral and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mimi's memory to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org. Arrangements by MCCABE BROS., INC. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019