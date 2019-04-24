|
SKOP MARY ELLEN
On Saturday, April 20, 2019, age 64, of Clairton. Beloved mother of Justin (Brittany) Hargrove; grandmother of Xavier Hargrove; sister of Felicia S. (Jerry) Brillant; niece of Margaret DeDeminicis; also nieces, a nephew, great-nephews, and many cousins. A celebration of Mary's life and Memorial Mass will take place in St. Clare of Assisi Church in Clairton on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Arrangements by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at:
bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019