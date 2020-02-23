|
ROBINSON MARY ESPER
Age 97. Passed peacefully on Friday February 21, 2020. Born Christina Mary on December 25, 1922 in Homestead. Preceded in death by her beloved daughter Tamara Fivehouse. Survived by her loving sons James Fidler and Robin (Amy) Robinson; loving grandchildren Jesse, Rebecca, and Rose; great-grandmother to Max, Zach, Demi and Della. Beloved siblings Joseph Esper, Mayor Betty Esper, and James Esper. Also survived by other family members. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 315 E 10th Ave 15120. Funeral Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St George Antiocian Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland. Followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020