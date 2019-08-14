|
GOUGH MARY ESTHER (GREEN)
Age 94, on Monday, August 12, 2019, of Bethel Park, formerly of Brentwood. Wife of the late Russell; mother of William (Merrideth), Richard and the late Robert (Tara Miller); grandmother of Neil (Yidi Zhao) and Adam (Megan); great-grandmother of Dan, Louis, Cora and Braden; daughter of the late Nellie and Harry Green. Mary was a lifelong member of First Bethel United Methodist Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Friday 9:00-11:00 a.m. where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to First Bethel United Methodist Church, 5901 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019