John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
MARY ESTHER (GREEN) GOUGH

GOUGH MARY ESTHER (GREEN)

Age 94, on Monday, August 12, 2019, of Bethel Park, formerly of Brentwood. Wife of the late Russell; mother of William (Merrideth), Richard and the late Robert (Tara Miller); grandmother of Neil (Yidi Zhao) and Adam (Megan); great-grandmother of Dan, Louis, Cora and Braden; daughter of the late Nellie and Harry Green. Mary was a lifelong member of First Bethel United Methodist Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Friday 9:00-11:00 a.m. where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to First Bethel United Methodist Church, 5901 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
