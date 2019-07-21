Home

Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Resident of Concord, CA, Mary Ethel Jae, age 90, was born on December 2, 1928, in Castle Shannon, PA to parents, Christian and Adelaide Jae, and passed away in Concord, California on July 15, 2019. She graduated from St. Francis Academy in Castle Shannon, PA, and retired from Fireman's Fund Insurance company after 34 years of service. Mary Ethel was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rose Ann Jae. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Agnes Church, 3966 Chestnut Avenue, Concord. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette, CA. Memorials may be made in Mary's name to St. Agnes Church, Concord, CA. OUIMET BROS. CHAPEL, Concord, CA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
