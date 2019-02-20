Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KOLSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY F. KOLSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY F. KOLSKI Obituary
KOLSKI MARY F.

Age 84, of Penn Hills, Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Kolski; mother of Elizabeth (Robert) Smith and Thomas (Kim) Kolski; grandmother of Jonathan (Kyla) and David (Fiancé Janie Wright) Smith, and Christopher (Courtney), Jeffrey and Kathryn Kolski; great-grandmother of Bailey, Emmersen, Mason and Calington; sister of Kathleen (Charles) Richell and the late Walter (Mary) McDermitt. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Friday, 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Joy Church, 2000 O'Block Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 Saturday, 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now