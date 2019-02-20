|
|
KOLSKI MARY F.
Age 84, of Penn Hills, Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Kolski; mother of Elizabeth (Robert) Smith and Thomas (Kim) Kolski; grandmother of Jonathan (Kyla) and David (Fiancé Janie Wright) Smith, and Christopher (Courtney), Jeffrey and Kathryn Kolski; great-grandmother of Bailey, Emmersen, Mason and Calington; sister of Kathleen (Charles) Richell and the late Walter (Mary) McDermitt. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Friday, 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Joy Church, 2000 O'Block Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 Saturday, 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019