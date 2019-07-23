LINSENBIGLER MARY F. (HARTSOCK)

A lifelong resident of Turtle Creek, age 66, died peacefully at home with her family on Monday, July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Linsenbigler, Sr. for 50 years; loving mother of Thomas J., Jr. (Terri), Steve and Bill (Tanya) Linsenbigler; sister of Robert (Janet) Hartsock, Sharon (Michael) Daily and the late Diane (surviving spouse, Howard) Arbster; also survived by ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Mary was a retired police dispatcher for Turtle Creek Police Department with 35 years of service. She was a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Turtle Creek Fire Department. Mary loved to play bingo and visit casinos. However, most important to Mary was being able to spend time with her grandchildren. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary's family.