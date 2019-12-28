|
FAITH MARY (CHVOSTAL)
Age 96, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, of Forest Hills, formerly of Braddock Hills. Wife of the late George; loving mother of David and his wife, Joanne of Swissvale and Daniel and his wife, Nancy of Raleigh, NC; grandmother of Emily Peets and her husband, Michael, Jesse Faith and his wife, Tiffiny, Daniel Faith and his wife, Erin, and Drew Faith; great-grandmother of Jane, Graham, Beatrice, and William Faith, and Lucie Peets; sister of Margaret Evanchec and the late Ann Udavak and Michael Chvostal; Mary is also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale, where a blessing will be held Monday morning at 10 a.m.
