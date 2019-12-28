Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
a blessing
THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St.
Swissvale, PA
View Map
MARY (CHVOSTAL) FAITH

MARY (CHVOSTAL) FAITH Obituary
FAITH MARY (CHVOSTAL)

Age 96, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, of Forest Hills, formerly of Braddock Hills. Wife of the late George; loving mother of David and his wife, Joanne of Swissvale and Daniel and his wife, Nancy of Raleigh, NC; grandmother of Emily Peets and her husband, Michael, Jesse Faith and his wife, Tiffiny, Daniel Faith and his wife, Erin, and Drew Faith; great-grandmother of Jane, Graham, Beatrice, and William Faith, and Lucie Peets; sister of Margaret Evanchec and the late Ann Udavak and Michael Chvostal; Mary is also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale, where a blessing will be held Monday morning at 10 a.m.


www.niedfuneralhome.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
