FARINA MARY FRANCES

Of Bethel Park, formerly of Beechview, age 88, on Monday, March 4, 2019. Wife of the late Frank W.; beloved mother of Diane M. Farina and Deborah (Bruce Cantwell) Farina; grandmother of Cameron (Lauren) Mathie and Dillon Mathie; great-grandmother of Leonardo Mathie. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Friday Only, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service, Saturday, 10 a.m., in the funeral home. Besides being an amazing housewife and mother, Mary Frances was always there for anyone in need, be it baking for a special occasion, making or altering a dress for someone, or providing transportation or companionship. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.