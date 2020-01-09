|
|
FEDERICI MARY FRANCES (VITARELLI)
Age 104, of College Station, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years, to the late George Federici; loving mother of Jean A. Dobis, Fred (Nancee) Federici of Oakmont, Mary Jo (Dr. John) Ufema of Houston, TX, and Dr. George (Lynda) Federici of Philadelphia; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 22; great-great-grandmother of five. In addition to her parents, Joseph and Anna Vitarelli, Mary was preceded in death by her eight siblings. Mary was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School in Dubois, PA, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Carlow University (formerly Mt. Mercy). Throughout her career in education, she taught at various schools in the Pittsburgh Diocese, including St. Irenaeus, St. Joseph, and St. Edward. Mary will be sadly missed by her family and dedicated caregiver, Mrs. Zeferina Sanchez of Bryan, TX, and will always be remembered for opening her home to family and friends for the large Italian dinners she would prepare. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 10, 2020, 4-8pm, at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10 a.m., in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont, PA. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Lower Burrell, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020