Home

POWERED BY

Services
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FEDERICI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY FRANCES (VITARELLI) FEDERICI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY FRANCES (VITARELLI) FEDERICI Obituary
FEDERICI MARY FRANCES (VITARELLI)

Age 104, of College Station, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years, to the late George Federici; loving mother of Jean A. Dobis, Fred (Nancee) Federici of Oakmont, Mary Jo (Dr. John) Ufema of Houston, TX,  and Dr. George (Lynda) Federici of Philadelphia; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 22; great-great-grandmother of five. In addition to her parents, Joseph and Anna Vitarelli, Mary was preceded in death by her eight siblings. Mary was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School in Dubois, PA, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Carlow University (formerly Mt. Mercy). Throughout her career in education, she taught at various schools in the Pittsburgh Diocese, including St. Irenaeus, St. Joseph, and St. Edward. Mary will be sadly missed by her family and dedicated caregiver, Mrs. Zeferina Sanchez of Bryan, TX, and will always be remembered for opening her home to family and friends for the large Italian dinners she would prepare. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 10, 2020, 4-8pm, at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10 a.m., in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont, PA. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Lower Burrell, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -