VRANICH MARY FRANCES "BABE"

Died peacefully on Saturday evening, February 23, 2019 at her home in Wexford, PA where she and her husband, Marko Vranich Jr., raised their five children and hosted many wonderful Christmas Eve and family gatherings. Mary was the youngest of eight children born to Anton and Anna (Truban) Stefanich on May 15, 1927 in Campbell, OH. She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1945 and then attended St. John's General Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, where she graduated on March 12, 1948. While in nursing school she was swept off of her feet by her husband of almost 70 years, Marko Vranich Jr., age 99, whom she married on July 2, 1949 at Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio. Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, gardener and career woman. She worked throughout her life as a Registered Nurse in many different capacities and retired as a Regional Nursing Home Inspector for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She was very proud of her nursing career and talked of it often. Mary's memory will be cherished by her husband, Marko; her sons, Marko Vranich III of Wexford, John Vranich (Valerie) of Gibsonia; and daughters, Anita Uzonyi of West View, Kathleen (Daniel) Suchy of Moon Township, and Julie (Dr. John) Waltz of Boise, ID; and ten grandchildren, Andrew (Katheryn) Uzonyi, Anton Uzonyi, Angela Vranich (fiance Ben Lewis), Nicholas Vranich, Lauren, Danielle, and Ryan Suchy, and Tatiana, Alexis and Stefan Waltz; and two great-grandchildren, Luca and Geno Uzonyi. Preceding her in death were her parents, siblings and their spouses, Dr. William (Ruth) Stefanich, Anthony (Anna) Stefanich, Ann (James) Rich, Julia (Gene) Calabria, Elizabeth (Paul) Benchwick, Katherine (Eugene) Weiss, Rose (Louis) Demyen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 a.m., in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Mary's name to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA. FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford PA.