ZORN MARY FRANCES (REISS)
Age 93, of McMurray, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Mary is one of nine children, born in Pittsburgh. She is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Ann (John) Gasbarrini; and her sisters, Catherine Herman, Elizabeth Klemmer, Julia Mayer, Clare Donehue; and her brother, Edward Reiss. Preceded in death by her sons, Richard and Robert; her parents, Emma (Wolf) and Joseph Reiss; her sisters, Anna Mae Schmalz and Margaret M. Reiss; and brother, Fr. John Edward Reiss. Mary was an avid reader, seamstress, homemaker and mother. In addition, she worked her early years as a Bell Telephone Operator and as Secretary at Limbauch Company, both in Pittsburgh, and then once again in her later years in the shipping department of Black Box (Canonsburg). Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Saturday 2-4 p.m., where a blessing service will be held on at 4 p.m. Interment private. Family requests donations to the Washington City Mission, 45 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019