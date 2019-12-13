|
DRUMMOND MARY G.
Of Monroeville, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Drummond; mother of Charles J. (Deborah), Mary V., Thomas (Beth), David, Nancy Udovich (Ron), Julia Gadagno (Russ) and the late Frederick Drummond (survived by Mary J.); grandmother of Lisa Genton (Aaron), Victoria Dezort (Dan), Joanna, Haley, and Corey Drummond, Michael Udovich, and Dominic and Jessie Gadagno; great-grandmother of four. Mary's life work was her family. She loved going to her cottage at Pymatuning Lake, vacationing with the entire family at the Outer Banks, golfing, bowling, reading and shopping. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOMES, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday, 2-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at North American Martyrs Church, Monroeville, on Monday at 11 a.m. THOSE WISHING TO ATTEND PLEASE GATHER AT THE CHURCH. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019