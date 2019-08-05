|
|
JOSEPH MARY G. (FALLON)
Passed peacefully on August 1, 2019, at the age of 97. She was a resident of Spring Hill. Wife of the late Kenneth Joseph; mother of Gerard Joseph and the late Mary Rita Whitaker. She is also survived by six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Thursday from 10 a.m. to moon when a Blessing Service will be held at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Drive, McCandless Twp. 15090. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019