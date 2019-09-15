Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
MARY (MILANEK) GALLAGHER

GALLAGHER MARY (MILANEK)

Age 81, on September 13, 2019. Sister to Frances Talerico (James), Janet Stoltz and Frank Vukosic. Mary was the mother of Matthew Milanek, Marian Milanek, and Michael Milanek (deceased). Her grandchildren are Shelby Milanek, Kathryn Moormann, and Elizabeth Moormann. Viewing will be September 16, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 600 Dunster Street in Brookline (directly off Pioneer Avenue) 15226, 412‐343‐1506. Burial will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on September 17, 2019. Friends and relatives will gather at Ball Funeral Chapel at 9:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
