On Monday, March 23, 2020, age 96, of Forest Hills. Loving mother of Fred Glasser (Kathy) of Westerville, OH, Phil Glasser (Joyce) of Overland Park, KS, Ed Glasser (Lani) of Everrett, WA, Rick Glasser (Kitty) of Forest Hills, Susan Glasser of Forest Hills, and stepmother of Sue Veer of Greenwood, SC. Cherished grandmother of Don, Sara, Kim, Peter, Dan, Scott, Matt, Jamie, Bethany, Bradley, Amanda, and Hope, and great-grandmother of 26. Preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Glasser, second husband, Bill Smith, granddaughter, Karen Glasser, and brother, Ted Lee. Dear friend of the late Howard Amy. Mary belonged to Forest Hills AARP and was a faithful and active member of McMasters United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Private interment in Monongahela Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to McMasters UMC, 200 Church Street, Turtle Creek PA 15145, or Make-A-Wish Foundation Greater PA and WV, The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938, https://greaterpawv.wish.org. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
