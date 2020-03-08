CREELY MARY GRACE (LEWIS)
Age 67, formerly of Crafton, peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, March 6, 2020; beloved mother of Paul Creely and David (Kelly) Creely; grandma of Abigail, David, Ian, Derek, Jordan and Adam; former wife and friend of Paul; sister of Paul Montgomery, Carol Lewis and the late Marjorie Witner and Charles Montgomery. Former employee and caregiver of Citizen Care for over 20 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation SUNDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton where the blessing service will be held, 11 a.m. Monday.
www.schepnermcdermott.com